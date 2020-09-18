Naugatuck PD: Suspect accused of driving car at Naugatuck sergeant turns himself in

Naugatuck police said an officer initially pulled the suspect over after a suspected drug deal. The incident resulted in an officer-involved shooting

NAUGATUCK, Conn. — Warning: Body camera video contains graphic language and images. Viewer discretion is advised.

Naugatuck police say Roznocsky Machado, a suspect accused of driving a car at a Naugatuck sergeant, has turned himself in.

This comes after police released body camera footage of the incident which resulted in an officer-involved shooting.

The Department of Criminal Justice (DCJ) released a preliminary report and body camera of the Naugatuck police shooting Thursday evening.

On the evening of September 14, Naugatuck Police officer Kevin Zainc pulled over the car of Roznocsky Machado after seeing what he believed was a drug deal. Office Zainc has been with the Naugatuck Police Department for 15 years and three months.

Zainc followed Machado's car onto the northbound ramp of Route 8 at Maple Street. Machado was told he was pulled over for conducting a drug deal. The report says Machado, of Waterbury, was not able to provide his name but a valid driver's license.

Sergeant Nicholas Kehoos, an officer for the Naugatuck Poice Department for 10 years, arrived to help Officer Zainc. The sergeants' car blocked Machdo's car from the front.

"I believe the suspect was the only occupant in the vehicle and he’s the sole focus of our investigation," said Deputy Chief Christopher McAllister of the Naugatuck Police Dept in a press conference on Tuesday.

During the stop, Machado put his car in gear and tried to drive away. The report says in the process Machado hit Kehoos' cruiser and then drove directly toward Kehoos, who was struck and hurt.

Sergeant Kehoos took out his gun and fired. Machado drove away and has not been caught by police. The report says the car that Machado was driving was a rental and later found in Waterbury.