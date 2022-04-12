Naugatuck man accused of killing daughter to appear in court Monday

Christopher Francisquini, 31, was arrested Friday after weeks on the run for allegedly killing his 11-month-old daughter in November.

NAUGATUCK, Conn. — The man accused of killing his 11-month-old daughter in Naugatuck in November will appear in court Monday.

Christopher Francisquini, 31, was arrested at a bus stop in Waterbury Friday two weeks after he allegedly killed his daughter, Camilla, at their home on November 18th. The FBI was also involved in the search, offering $25,000 for information leading to his arrest and conviction. It increased from $10,000.

Police believe Christopher killed Camilla in the morning hours at the home on Millville Avenue. Camilla was stabbed, choked, and dismembered. Christopher got into a dispute with the baby's mother, Kristyl, in Waterbury later in the day. During the dispute, police believe he broke his phone and removed his ankle monitor.

It's believed he went back to the house, got a car, and left. The vehicle was found later that day in New Haven on I-91. Christopher was then spotted in surveillance footage on Quinnipiac Avenue, but police have not posted new surveillance footage since that Friday.

The father is on special parole after serving 10 years in prison for first-degree assault. He was scheduled to appear in court in the weeks since the murder for a number of crimes he allegedly committed after his 2020 release.

Naugatuck Police warned the community not to approach Christopher if they spotted him. Friday afternoon, a person called police after seeing what they thought was the man at a bus stop near Grand Street in Waterbury. Police responded and took him into custody. The father will appear in Waterbury Superior Court, just feet away from where he was arrested.

He's being held on a $5 million bond and faces murder with special circumstances and risk of injury to a child charges.

The Naugatuck community gathered Saturday on what would have been Camilla's first birthday. Her mother spoke to the crowd thanking them for their support since the murder and saying the best birthday gift for her daughter is "justice."

"I didn’t know what I was going to do and I really thank y’all. I really thank y’all. I appreciate everything. And I’ve been trying not to cry and everything because I want to keep my baby's smile and laughter. That’s all she did. She hardly cried. She mainly laughed," the mom said.

Camilla was laid to rest last weekend in a private ceremony.

