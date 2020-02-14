Woman wanted for allegedly stealing Tide Pods

Police say the woman stole approximately $216.94 worth of items

NAUGATUCK, Conn. — Police are looking for a woman in connection with grocery store shoplifting that happened on February 5.

The woman was said to have stolen about $216.94 worth of Tide Pods, meats, seafood and other groceries. She began to unload her shopping chart into a car. The car was a possibly a blue four door Saturn.

Police said when the woman saw the cart pusher outside in the parking lot, she became nervous and left.

The meats, seafood, and other groceries were left in the cart.

The cart pusher told police that he saw a man helping the woman unload the cart and was the driver of the car.

NPD asks for the public’s assistance in identifying the female pictured below. Please contact Naugatuck Police at 203-729-5221.