14-year-old detained for fight investigation, Naugatuck police find BB gun in backpack

Police said the BB gun seized was a replica, but those replicas can still be a hazard to the public in criminal endeavors.

NAUGATUCK, Conn. — A 14-year-old Naugatuck High school student was arrested Friday morning for bringing a firearm to school.

Police said the BB gun was found in the teen's backpack. The arrest happened during a police investigation into a fight that happened at Salem Park on Oct. 20.

The same teen allegedly took out a pistol during the fight, police said. There were no reported injuries during that incident, according to police.

The school's resource officer obtained a search and seizure warrant for the teen's residence. State police assisted in executing the warrant, but no weapons were found during that search.

Police said the BB gun seized was a replica, but those replicas can still be a hazard to the public when used in criminal endeavors.

The teen was charged for carrying a dangerous weapon and was issued a summons to appear in juvenile court.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.