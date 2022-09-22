'It is a devastating situation' | Naugatuck hit and run suspect arraigned; victim not expected to fully recover

Guth remains in a Connecticut rehabilitation facility but his family says he is not expected to a full recovery.

Example video title will go here for this video

NAUGATUCK, Conn. — The man Naugatuck police say was responsible for a July hit and run that left the victim with life threatening injuries has been arrested and he is someone with quite the arrest history.

The girlfriend of the victim, Brandon Guth, 42, of Naugatuck, tells FOX61 as a couple, they simply loved to laugh together. But what's become of his life is no laughing matter.

At just after 8:00 Thursday morning, the public got their first glimpse of the suspect, Dallas Rodriguez, 24, of Hartford, who police say purposely ran over Guth after trying to break into Guth's truck on July 12.

Police say a great collaboration between Naugatuck Police detectives, other law enforcement agencies and the community contributed to the arrests of Rodriguez and two other Hartford men, John Carlos Santos, 23, and TaJay Javon Hunter, 22, in connection with this case and other car break ins in Naugatuck that same morning.

"This is a tragic situation and you know this really struck a chord for us at the department," said Naugatuck Police Public Information Officer Danielle Durette. "This is a tightknit community. So for us being able to identify these individuals, bring them to justice, was you know very very important to us for the family give them some closure on this."

Guth remains in a Connecticut rehabilitation facility but his family says he is not expected to a full recovery.

"It is a devastating situation.," said Jamin Mucherino, a younger brother of Guth. "There is a lot of emotion constantly throughout every member of my family. We’re all we’re all greatly upset and just deeply disturbed over the entire scenario."

Rodriguez was arraigned Thursday on 20 charges related to this Naugatuck car crime spree.

The incident was captured on various home camera systems along Alma Street, where Guth was struck.

Rodriguez now has seven open court cases across three different Connecticut jurisdictions.

"We just hope that we can see justice pull through," Mucherino added. "You know, he’s not going to learn his lesson if he is not given punishment for the actions he’s taken."

Brandon Guth loves to eat steak according to his brother, Jamin. But, because of his injuries, Guth has basically been relegated to consuming nothing other than a liquid diet now.

Rodriguez is due back in Waterbury Superior Court October 24.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com







----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.