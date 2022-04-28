Evidence seized at Naugatuck local business on possible animal cruelty: police

Video evidence was collected from the local business after a search and seizure warrant

NAUGATUCK, Conn. — Naugatuck police executed a search and seizure warrant at "Black Rock Canines," after complaints of possible animal cruelty.

Video evidence was collected from the local business on 100 Hunters Mountain Road. The investigation remains active.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

