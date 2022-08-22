Naugatuck man facing additional charges for child abuse allegations

Grant was taken into custody on August 10 at Waterbury Supreme Court. He is currently awaiting trial for similar allegations from an initial investigation in 2020.

NAUGATUCK, Conn. — A Naugatuck man who is awaiting trial for child abuse allegations is facing new additional charges stemming from the 2020 investigation.

Kevin Grant, 33, is facing new charges of Reckless Endangerment, Risk of Injury to a Child, and Intentional Cruelty to Persons stemming from an ongoing investigation into allegations of abuse.

According to police, Grant is accused in numerous instances of alleged abuse where his children, between the ages of 5 and 11, were abused, or they were made to witness their sibling's abuse. Some of those alleged acts included assaulting the children with a belt and forcing one child to defecate in a box while locked in a closet.

FOX61 has chosen not to include some of the other allegations and the graphic details of those alleged acts.

Grant was taken into custody on August 10 at Waterbury Supreme Court. He was released on a $50,000 bond.

Grant is currently awaiting trial for similar allegations from an initial child abuse investigation in 2020. In that case, Grant and his wife, Kaitlin Baptiste were arrested on multiple charges of child abuse.

Grant is accused of numerous other instances of abuse, including forcing a child to sleep in a closet for several months and inflicting physical punishments like forcing the child to kneel on thumbtacks, and drinking hot sauce until the child vomited.

When the child went to police with these allegations, he told investigators his stepfather abused him, and his mother, Baptiste, knew about the alleged acts, but never reported them.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com







----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.