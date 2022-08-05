Naugatuck mom emotional after multiple cars broken into on Mother's Day

At least 10 cars were hit Sunday morning near Millville Avenue. Police are looking for two suspects driving a white Acura.

NAUGATUCK, Conn. — Naugatuck police are looking for two suspects in a white Acura believed to be responsible for at least 10 car break-ins near Millville Avenue Sunday morning.

Nicole Novembre's driver's side window was busted through and her iPad, used for her college courses, was stolen. She was going to pick up her daughter to celebrate Mother's Day when she noticed.

"I couldn't even process it," she said. "You’re not expecting anything to be wrong with your vehicle, especially on Mother’s Day."

This is already a very difficult time for the Naugatuck resident as she lost her son just days after Mother's Day two years ago. She said this adds more weight to her shoulders.

At least 10 cars in Naugatuck were broken into this morning including Nicole Novembre’s. She was going to meet her children for Mother’s Day when she noticed the broken window. More tonight from her and neighbors on the @FOX61News. pic.twitter.com/uZyE55IoAn — Tony Black (@tonyblacknews) May 8, 2022

"I can’t even go and enjoy my time with my children that I still have here," she said. "What a gift on Mother's Day."

Neighbors say they are noticing car crimes have increased over the last couple of years in Naugatuck. Matt and Carmen Devaise had their car stolen from their driveway in November.

"What I’m really upset is people come to your driveway, they take your car what you work very hard for," Carmen said.

Matt said they have since kept their outside house lights on. Following Sunday's incident, he says they'll be parking the cars at the back of the driveway.

"Whoever’s doing it isn’t making their mother proud that’s for sure," he said. "It doesn't surprise me. Doesn't mean that I accept it."

Kelly Sciarappa lives across the street from Novembre. She said the break-ins through windows are what's new.

"I don't know what can be done," she said. "It's horrible."

Novembre says whoever did this should be ashamed of themselves and think about if it was their mother.

Having lived in Naugatuck for four years, she said she doesn't feel safe.

"The other vehicles that are out here that are also the other residents... that are residents here, their cars weren’t vandalized or broken into," she said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Naugatuck Police at 203-729-5222.

