Naugatuck murder suspect apprehended: Police

Christopher Francisquini is accused of killing his 11-month-old daughter.

NAUGATUCK, Conn. — The manhunt for Christopher Francisquini, the Naugatuck man wanted for the death of his 11-month-old daughter, is over.

The 31-year-old man, accused of killing his daughter Camilla on Nov. 18, was arrested on Friday afternoon, police said.

He was apprehended on the 400 block of Grand Street in Waterbury at 3:05 p.m. Friday.

"Francisquini’s capture is a clear example of what can be accomplished when community members work with law enforcement to take dangerous individuals off the street," Naugatuck police said on Twitter Friday evening. "Within 28 hours of asking the public’s help he was taken into custody without incident and will face now justice."

Details of his arrest were not immediately made available. Police are expected to provide an update later Friday.

A witness captured Francisqunini's arrest on Friday.

WARNING: Video contains profanity

Officials believe Francisquini killed Camilla sometime in the morning hours on Friday, Nov. 18. A short time later, Francisquini and Camilla’s biological mother got into a dispute in Waterbury. He ripped off his ankle monitor and destroyed his phone in the fight.

At that time, they returned to the home in neighboring Naugatuck, and Francisquini grabbed a family member's car and fled. A family member in the home discovered the body and called 911 to report a dead child, according to police.

He had not been seen since the night of Camilla's murder after his car was found abandoned on Interstate 91 in New Haven. Cameras caught him walking down a street, and police said he was also seen walking around New Haven Green.

The FBI has issued a $25,000 reward for information that led to Francisquini's capture.

A Naugatuck business is also offering a reward for justice. The Station Restaurant said on their Facebook page that they are offering a $5,000 reward for information that led to Francisquini's capture.

Camilla would have turned 1 on Saturday.

This is breaking news. Check back for updates.

