Surveillance footage released of September burglaries in Naugatuck

Both stores that were burglarized were done so in a similar manner by two suspects and one suspect remaining in a getaway car.

NAUGATUCK, Conn. — Naugatuck police have released surveillance footage of two recent burglaries and are asking the public for help in identifying the suspects.

Police said on Sept. 20 just before 4 a.m., Vape Rite at 423 North Main Street was burglarized by two suspects who entered the store after breaking the front glass door. A third suspect stayed in the getaway vehicle which police said appeared to be a black Chevy Malibu. Money from both the register and back store room was stolen along with a box of wrappers.

Then On Sept. 26 just before 6 a.m., Rebimbas Package Store at 178 Maple Street was burglarized in a similar way. The front glass door was broken and two suspects entered this tore while the driver stayed in a white Nissan Rogue. The suspects used cell phones as flashlights and stole money from the register and a rack of Newport cigarettes.

Naugatuck Police Detectives were able to obtain both audio and video surveillance footage from the stores which captured these two incidents.

Police are asking anyone with information on the identity of the three individuals shown in this footage to contact the Naugatuck Police Department at 203-729-5222 or our confidential tip line at 203-720-1010.

Police said that it's their hope that the identity of these individuals are uncovered in a timely manner, to ensure that no other small business suffers a financial loss and damage to their livelihood.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.