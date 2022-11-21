Naugatuck police provide new ‘horrific and gruesome’ details in death of 11-month-old girl

Police are searching for the girl's father, Christopher Francisquini.

NAUGATUCK, Conn. — Police released details of the death of an 11-month-girl, who they say died in a horrific manner at the hands of her biological father, triggering a statewide search.

Naugatuck Police Chief Colin McAllister said anyone who is harboring the suspect, Christopher Francisquini, is in danger.

Francisquini has been charged with murder with special circumstances and risk of injury to a minor in the death of his biological daughter Camilla, who was 11 months old. She would have turned one year old on December 2.

The events started Friday morning when they believe that Francisquini killed Camilla sometime in the morning hours, according to McAllister. A short time later, Francisquini and Camilla’s biological mother got into a dispute in Waterbury. He ripped off his ankle monitor and destroyed his phone in the fight.

At that time, they returned to the home in neighboring Naugatuck, and Francisquini grabbed a family member's car and fled. A family member in the home discovered the body and called 911 to report a dead child, according to police.

Police said Monday the child was strangled, stabbed, and dismembered.

The car, a gray 2006 Chevrolet Impala with the license plate BF81275, was found on Interstate 91 near Exit 8 in New Haven. Francisquini was sighted in New Haven. Police said they have received several tips from the public about the suspect's whereabouts.

Francisquini has an extensive and violent criminal history. He is currently on special parole. Police said they have had contact with him in the past.

Police said anyone who may be harboring the suspect is in danger. “If anyone out there is helping hide him, you are not safe. He is predisposed to violence. Contact law enforcement immediately if you have any info, you are not safe, " said McAllister. “The message to Francis is turn yourself in…this is a heinous crime.”

Naugatuck Police detectives are investigating the case along with the Connecticut State Police Violent Crime Task Force, New Haven Police, and the FBI. "We will capture you," said McAllister.

Police said they had received several tips from the public on the suspect's whereabouts and urged people to not approach him, but to call 911.

The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward to anyone who turns him in.

