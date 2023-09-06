Naugatuck police looking for suspect who attacked and robbed an elderly man

An elderly man was sitting in his home Tuesday evening when someone snuck in and attacked him.

NAUGATUCK, Conn. — An elderly man is recovering from his injuries after he was attacked and robbed inside his home Tuesday evening.

"You don’t have to go hit an old person over life to rob them," said Jack Hutt of Naugatuck.

Jack Hutt, 86, of Naugatuck called himself one tough cookie after he said someone snuck inside his apartment while he was watching TV Tuesday evening.

It happened just 15 minutes after his caretaker left his home.

"Somebody had me around the neck and they pulled me back in the chair and everything upside down, pulled me out of there and started viciously beating me right in the face," added Hutt.

Hutt said the suspect knew exactly what to look for before running - the $900 in Hutt's right pocket.

Surprisingly, Hutt said he was able to get on his feet to tell his neighbor who called 911.

The attack left him with numerous injuries he is still recovering from as well as emotional trauma.

The incident has kept him up at night especially with this being the second time it has happened to him.

"I got a couple of mops I put down so they’re in between the handles so you can’t open it," added Hutt.

Neighbors reacted to the scary news.

"They should have cameras. I mean, if literally, this is going on, they should have cameras on every pole so they could watch what goes on at each person’s porch," said Carolyn St. Pierre of Naugatuck.

"If something’s going to happen, it’s going to happen. There’s not a whole heck of a lot we can do especially being inside," said Nancy Drury of Naugatuck.

Hutt has since then, placed a baseball bat by his door in case it happens for a third time.

"I’m waiting for a rematch," added Hutt.

So far, Naugatuck Police have not announced any arrests.

