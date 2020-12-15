Neighbor Speaks Out on Man Who Allegedly Stabbed Girlfriend to Death in Bristol

Police say the man stabbed the victim. He is being held on a $1 million bond.

BRISTOL, Conn. — New details were released on the death of a woman in Bristol from Sunday night.

Police said the victim had a restraining order against the suspect 54-year old Kevin Bard. The homicide took place at 98 Vance Drive at the Bonnie Acres Apartment Complex.

A neighbor told FOX61 he saw it coming all along.

"Sad, sad. It could’ve been prevented," said Tony Hamilton of Bristol.

Hamilton lived next door to the 58-year old woman who was found dead Sunday night. He said for days on end, he would hear the victim and Bard argue nonstop. Police said the two had a long-term relationship.

"The officers would come down three, four times a day. The medics were down there so much they were on a first-name basis. It just seems like something overtime that played out the entire time I lived here. When the tape was put up, it wasn’t a matter of it happening, it was a matter of when it was going to happen," added Hamilton.

Bard is now charged with murder, criminal trespassing, and four counts of violation of a protective order. Police said he stabbed the victim to death.

Bard is no stranger to the police. Past criminal history showed he was charged with breach of peace and was convicted of violating a protective order.

Bard's arrest warrant said the victim's sister called the police and told dispatchers Bard cut her sister's throat and was waiting for police.

Police arrived to find Bard on the couch, talking to his family on the phone.

The victim was found on her bed covered in blood.

Police alleged Bard told officers, "she deserved it. She doesn't shut her mouth. You all know that."

Hamilton said he told the victim to seek help but she refused.

"She was medically ... she had a lot of issues. She didn’t have support. She couldn’t stand being alone so she’d let him in there," added Hamilton.

Officers had been at the home an hour earlier for a medical alert, but the victim told police she hit her alert by mistake and did not need help. Police said she did not signal anything was wrong.

Liza Andrews with the Connecticut Coalition Against Domestic Violence said abuse in relationships can appear in many forms.

"Keeping in mind that domestic violence again is largely about controlling coercion and so that may not come out as physical violence. But what you may witness is that your friend or family member starts to become isolated from you," added Andrews.

Bard is being held on a one-million-dollar bond and is expected to reappear in court next month.