New bodycam video released of Hartford Blue Hills Avenue arrest

Videos of a woman being arrested by multiple officers on September 21 went viral across social media.

HARTFORD, Conn — Police have released new body camera video after a woman's arrest on Blue Hills Avenue earlier this week

On September 21, Sydnee Ransom was arrested after an officer pulled over her car which was registered stolen in the police's system. The arrest prompted several officers to respond to the area and several videos were taken of them arresting Ransom.

The new Hartford Police body camera footage shows Ransom being booked at the precinct. The woman had been charged with interfering with police and reckless endangerment.

Ransom apologizes to the police for "acting crazy," and she did not know her car was involved in a suspected crime.