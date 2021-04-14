New Britain man sentenced in connection with sexual assaults on children

The assaults took place in New Britain between April of 2018 and October of 2019

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. — A New Britain man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison in connection with sexual assaults on three children that occurred over a year and a half.

Tovias Espana-Garcia, 46, of New Britain, was sentenced last week to a total effective sentence of 15 years in prison followed by 15 years of special parole.

Officials said Espana-Garcia was convicted of three counts of Sexual Assault in the First Degree in connection with a series of sexual assaults on three children that took place in New Britain between April of 2018 and October of 2019.

After his release from prison, Espana-Garcia will have to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life and will not be permitted to have contact with children under the age of sixteen.

