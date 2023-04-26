New Britain men lead New York police chase in stolen car, arrested on weapon charges

Westchester County police charged Jariel Agron, 19, and Jose Garcia, 18, both from New Britain.

Westchester County police officials said that the incident began around 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday when its Real Time Crime Center notified patrol units that a stolen Audi out of Westport, Conn. was driving in a New York town about a 20-minute drive away from the Connecticut border.

A Westchester County officer was canvassing the area and found the stolen car.

When the suspects saw the officer approaching them, the Audi abruptly turned onto a street, where a male passenger jumped out and sprinted away. As he did so, he dropped a semi-automatic handgun. That suspect was captured after a foot pursuit with the help of Mount Vernon police officers.

The officer, knowing the car was stolen out of Connecticut, anticipated the suspect's path and set up on the northbound side of the Hutchinson River Parkway.

A shorttime later, the officer saw the Audi driving recklessly, weaving in and out of traffic.

As the officer caught up to it, the stolen car sideswiped another motorist. The officer stopped to help the occupants who suffered minor injuries, police said.



Other responding officers found the Audi abandoned near the Mamaroneck Road exit in Scarsdale, a few towns away.

When officers checked the Audo, they found a MAC-10-style submachine gun with an extended magazine on the backseat. This gun, and the Ruger handgun the other suspect dropped, were later determined to also be stolen.

The suspect, however, was nowhere to be found.

Multiple police agencies responded to search for the second suspect, including the Scarsdale Police Department, Town of Mamaroneck Police Department, New Rochelle Police Department, MTA Police Department and members of the FBI Safe Streets Task Force.

Westchester County also deployed its Aviation Unit helicopter, its tactical team (known formally as the Special Response Team), and a tracking canine/bloodhound.

Also helping were a group of four people playing golf at a nearby golf club. From them, investigators were able to get a more detailed description of the suspect, including the fact that he had no shoes on his feed.

They also reported that the man had run into a wooded area east of the parkway.

With the help of Westchester County Emergency Management, a command post was set up as multiple officers flooded the area to track the suspect down and send a message out to local residents and adjacent neighborhoods.

Hours after the initial incident began, a local resident spotted a shoeless man in his neighborhood and called authorities. Scarsdale police then found the suspect and took him into custody as well.

“I would like to commend our officers and all of our law enforcement partners for their coordinated response, effective communication and contributions to taking these two suspects into custody yesterday and removing these deadly weapons from our streets,” Public Safety Commissioner Terrance Raynor said.

Westchester County police charged Jariel Agron, 19, and Jose Garcia, 18, both from New Britain, with second and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, and fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property. Officials said additional charges are also likely.

They were held overnight pending an arraignment Wednesday at Mount Vernon City Court.

