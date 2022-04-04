New Britain shooting kills 1 inside apartment: police

The shooting took place on Court Street

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. — The New Britain Police Department is investigating a shooting that killed one man in an apartment Sunday night. Police say the man was shot multiple times.

Around 10:30 p.m., the New Britain Police Department responded to a report of shots fired from inside an apartment building on Court Street.

When police arrived, they located the victim inside an apartment there. The man, believed to be in his thirties, was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead one hour later, police say.

The New Britain Police are actively investigating the incident and, at this time, have not found any evidence to suggest anyone else is in immediate danger.



The New Britain Police ask anyone with potential information about the incident to contact the Criminal Investigations Division at (860)-826-3120.

Jareliz Diaz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jdiaz@fox61.com

