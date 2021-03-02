New Britain Police offering reward for info regarding a 2017 homicide investigation

Police are offering $50,000 for any information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for the death of Gabriel Pereira.

NEW BRITAIN, Conn — Police are offering a $50,000 reward for any information that will lead to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for the death of 32-year-old Gabriel Pereira.

On August 1, 2017, Pereira was at a birthday party on Park Street. Police say he was found by family members outside of the house, shot to death.

The Associated Press reported it was believed the shooter was on foot and Police do not believe it was a drive-by.

The investigation has been adopted by the state's Chief States Attorney's Cold Case Unit in Rocky Hill.