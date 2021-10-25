Two cars stolen in New Canaan; each had the key for the other inside say police

So far in 2021, 35 vehicles have been stolen in town.

NEW CANAAN, Conn. — Two cars in a New Canaan driveway, each with the spare key to the other inside, were stolen last week according to police.

Police said they were called to a home on Spring Water Lane for a report of two vehicles being stolen on October 21.

Officials said the 2018 Subaru Impreza and a 2015 Audi Q3 were stolen. The owner told police a spare key for each vehicle was in the opposite car and the owner stated that both vehicles were locked.

Police said it was likely the key fobs detected the unlock button on the side of the door since it was in close proximity to the vehicle. Security footage from the homeowner showed the two suspects taking the vehicles just before 4 a.m.

A credit card that was in one of the stolen vehicles was used in Hamden, said police.

"Our department investigated the report of 10 stolen vehicles in 2019, 21 stolen vehicles in 2020, and 35 stolen vehicles so far in 2021," said police regarding the incident.

