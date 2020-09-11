'Lock your cars' | 4 cars stolen within 4 days in New Canaan

Two cars were stolen on Friday, and then two more stolen Monday morning.

NEW CANAAN, Conn. — New Canaan police are investigating a string of car thefts that occurred within the past week.

Police said the first incident was around 9 a.m. on Friday. They were called to Clapboard Hill Road on the report of two cars missing from driveways. Police said both cars, a 2019 Infiniti Q60 and a 2019 Audi A6, were unlocked and had their keys inside at the time. Also taken were a set of golf clubs, house keys, and a garage door opener that were inside one of the cars.

Then, around 6:30 a.m. Monday, police said they were called to West Road on the report of a stolen car. Police said the complainant had left the keyring that included the car keys to a 2020 Audi Q7 in the house's front door the prior evening.

That car was later found in Newark, New Jersey two hours later.

Around 7 a.m., also on Monday, officers were called to Turtleback Road on the report of another stolen car, this time a 2020 BMW X5. According to police, the keys were left inside the unlocked BMW, along with a file box that contained personal and business information, house keys, business keys, swiss army knives, and a camping knife among other things.

As of November 9, New Canaan said their department has investigated 27 reports of stolen vehicles and 43 thefts or attempted thefts from vehicles.

New Canaan police said it is possible that these thefts are being committed by gang members and that many towns in Fairfield County are experiencing similar crimes.

Police offer these tips to keep your car and property safe: