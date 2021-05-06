New Canaan man accidentally discharges gun, fatally hits wife: police

The incident happened early Thursday morning in the area of Down River Road.

NEW CANAAN, Conn. — Police say they responded to a home on Down River Road early Thursday morning after receiving a call of an accidental shooting.

It was learned the caller was 77-year-old Albert Kokoth.

Police said that Margret Kokoth, Albert's wife, died as a result of the gunshot. Albert was arrested after a subsequent investigation by officers.

Albert was charged with assault in the second degree, assault in the second degree with a firearm, and illegal discharge of a firearm. He was held on a $1 million bond and is scheduled to be in court on May 7.

Police say the state Medical Examiner's Officer and Stamford State's Attorney's Officer are working with them in the investigation.

Police added more charges are expected as the investigation continues.

