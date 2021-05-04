New Canaan PD reminds public to lock vehicles after car thefts, stolen items

The reminder comes following four incidents over five days where suspects stole a car and incidents where items were stolen from inside unlocked cars.

NEW CANAAN, Conn. — The New Canaan Police Department has one reminder for its residents: Lock your cars, and take valuables with you.

The reminder comes following four incidents over five days where suspects stole a car and incidents where items were stolen from inside unlocked cars.

Police said they were called to Summit Ridge Road on April 30th, just before 2 a.m., after a resident reported two men trying to steal a car belonging to the caller. The car stolen was a 2014 Porsche Boxster. The owner told police that the car was unlocked and the keys left inside.

Then, nearly five hours later, police received a call from a resident on Fitch Lane. The caller reported that three vehicles were broken into overnight. A wallet containing credit cards was taken from an unlocked vehicle and fraudulent charges were made. In addition to the cards, $200, a debit card, and a purse were also taken from the unlocked vehicles.

Two days later on May 2nd, just before 10:30 a.m., police were called to Jelliff Mill Road on the report of a cellphone stolen from an unlocked vehicle.

The next day, on May 3rd, just before 6:30 p.m., officers were called to a Richmond Hill Road parking lot at the corner of Park Street. Police said a catalytic converter was taken from a vehicle in the lot.

Police are asking residents to always lock their vehicles and take the keys. They're also asking people to remember to secure their valuables and never leave them in their vehicles.

