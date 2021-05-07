New Canaan shooting death ruled a homicide following autopsy

A Stamford judge set Albert Kokoth's bond at $2 million in the shooting death of his 75-year-old wife, Margaret Kokoth.

NEW CANAAN, Conn. — While a 77-year-old New Canaan man told police he accidentally shot his wife to death Thursday. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has ruled her death a homicide.

A Stamford judge set Albert Kokoth's bond at $2 million in the shooting death of his 75-year-old wife, Margaret Kokoth, even though, for now, he's just facing two assault charges and an illegal discharge of a firearm.

"Since his arrest, substantial progress has been made on the investigation, the collection of forensic evidence and it’s now pretty clear that this the defendant's version of events is not consistent with the evidence and it appears to be an intentional act," said Assistant State's Attorney Daniel Cummings.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner agrees with Cummings, ruling the manner of death a homicide with the cause being gunshot wounds to the head and torso.

As to the town's first homicide since the Jennifer Dulos case two years ago, it's a tragedy.

"Given that the father is now facing criminal charges and their mom is deceased it’s a real tough situation," said New Canaan Police Chief Leon Krolikowski.

The police report states that Mr. Kokoth's daughters were concerned about his mental state, as in dementia. One even feared something like this could happen.

"That certainly is going to be a part of our investigation," Krolikowski said.

"He wasn't the easiest guy to get along with," said Charles Dayton, a longtime neighbor of the Kokoth family.

He was outdoors yesterday when the shooting happened.

"At 11:30 or quarter to 12, I heard a bang," Dayton said. "I thought it was trucks up at the dump."

His yard butts up to the back of the Kokoth yard.

"I started reading the paper again and 10 or 15 minutes later there was another bang," Dayton said. "And about for five minutes later six or seven police cars were flying all over the place."

According to the police report, one officer heard Albert Kokoth tell his daughter while giggling, “Now they have something exciting to post in the Newcanaanite,” which is a newspaper.

