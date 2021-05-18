Police issue reminder after vehicles stolen in New Canaan: Don't leave cars unlocked with keys inside

An Audi A3 and a Ram Pickup were reported stolen. Both were unlocked and the keys were inside.

NEW CANAAN, Conn. — Police are once again warning residents to lock their cars and take their keys with them after two vehicles were stolen Monday morning.

Police said they were called by a resident on Colonial Court shortly before 7 a.m. who reported an Audi A3 had been stolen from the driveway. The owner said the vehicle was left unlocked and the keys were inside. Inside the vehicle at the time it was stolen were a car seat, jacket, drum equipment, and a golf club.

About an hour and 15 minutes later, a resident of Windrow Lane reported a 2017 RAM pick-up truck stolen from the driveway. The owner of the truck believes it was left unlocked and the keys were still inside. Two other vehicles were in the driveway, but those were locked. The locked vehicles appeared to be untouched.

"Please remember to always LOCK YOUR VEHICLES and take the keys with you. SECURE VALUABLES: Never leave valuables in your vehicle,” police said. “Often, identity theft occurs when drivers’ licenses and credit cards are stolen."

You can contact NCPD at 203-594-3500 for assistance.

