New details emerge for Wallingford teenager homicide investigation

Police revealed the cause of death for the 17-year-old that was found in a lake.

WALLINGFORD, Conn. — The death of 17-year-old Nolvin Diaz of Wallingford has officially been ruled a homicide. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner says he died of blunt and sharp injuries to the head and neck, with a ligature around the neck. Diaz was found dead in the water by two kayakers at Community Lake on Sunday.

"I can’t give you too much about the evidence found. There was some evidence that there were attempts to submerge the body," said Lieutenant Cheryl Bradley of the Wallingford Police Department.

Diaz was reported missing on April 25th, by his relatives who had last seen him the night of the 23rd. Police have not given an update on how long he may have been in the water.

Police have looked through surveillance video from the nearby Wallingford Senior Center, but are also asking anyone with information to give them a call.