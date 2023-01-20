New Fairfield man pleads guilty to 2017 murder and sexual assault

Steven Flood, 37, was arrested in 2017 in connection the murder and sexual assault of his roommate.

DANBURY, Conn. — A New Fairfield man has pled guilty to murder, sexual assault and larceny charges stemming from a 2017 incident that killed his roommate.

Steven Flood, 37, pleaded guilty on Friday in Danbury Superior Court to the murder, two counts of sexual assault, and two counts of larceny. His sentencing is scheduled for March 29.

Flood’s plea follows his arrest in connection with the April 2017 murder and sexual assault of his roommate.

According to court records, on May 1, 2017, police officers were dispatched to a residence in New Fairfield for a welfare check. At the residence, officers found the body of the deceased victim with significant injuries to her head.

An investigation revealed that on April 30, 2017, Flood argued with his roommate, the victim. During the argument, he punched her in the head. After she fell, he proceeded to stomp on her head.

As she was dying, Flood sexually assaulted her. Flood later fled the scene in the victim’s car after stealing her jewelry, officials said.

He was later taken into custody near Union. Flood gave a full confession to detectives.

