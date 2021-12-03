New Haven store burgled 4 times in 30 days; police ask for public's help

Police said a burglar forced their way into the business and made off with two cash register drawers.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — New Haven police are asking for the public's help after a deli store has been robbed four times in less than 30 days.

The incident happened at the West Rock Deli store on Wilmot Road around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Police said a burglar forced their way into the business and made off with two cash register drawers. Officers in the area had responded to a security alarm and discovered the break-in.

Surveillance video in the store captured footage of the break-in. Police said they believe the burglar is a white man wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, gray sweatpants, white sneakers, and a face/head covering. A pickup truck is believed to have been used as a getaway vehicle.

Previously, overnight burglars struck this business three times in February.

Anyone with information or who recognizes the man is asked to call the New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6304. Callers may remain anonymous.

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.