New Haven man found guilty of sending cocaine through US mail sentenced to 12 years in prison

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A New Haven man found guilty of sending cocaine through the mail has been sentenced to federal prison, the United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut announced Wednesday.

Jose "Puma" Rodriguez-Caraballo, 33, was sentenced to 12 years in prison, and then five years of supervised release.

Federal investigators searched a suspicious package in November 2020 that was sent through the U.S. Mail from New Haven to an address in Aguadilla, Puerto Rico, according to court documents and statements made in court.

The package included $102,450 in cash. Investigators determined that an associate of Rodriguez-Caraballo was overseeing packages of cocaine being shipped from Puerto Rico to places in and around New Haven and the resale of the drug.

Federal investigators seized many other packages containing cocaine during the investigation.

Rodriguez-Caraballo was arrested on March 18, 2021, after he and a co-conspirator went to Milford to sell two kilograms of cocaine for $86,000. Investigators seized the drugs and a loaded 9mm handgun from their vehicle.

On Jan. 27, 2022, Rodriguez-Caraballo pleaded guilty to two counts of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute.

