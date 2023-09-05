New Haven Police investigate two overnight shootings and a homicide

Leron Vaughn, 29, of New Haven died after suffering a gunshot wound at Yale-New Haven Hospital.

NEW HAVEN, Conn — The New Haven Police Department is investigating two overnight shootings and a homicide that happened in different parts of the city.

On Tuesday at around 1:35 a.m., New Haven police received a ShotSpotter alert that detected five rounds fired on Winthrop Avenue.

Police said that soon after, multiple 911 calls reported a person shot in the 400 block of Winthrop Avenue.

When police arrived at the scene, they discovered Leron Vaughn, 29, of New Haven, suffering from a gunshot wound behind a white Infiniti.

Vaughn succumbed to his injuries at Yale-New Haven Hospital, according to police.

Witnesses reported seeing two "suspicious" individuals fleeing the scene, running northbound on Winthrop Avenue. A K9 search was conducted, but no leads were found. Detectives are exploring footage from nearby businesses that may have captured the incident.

Hours earlier on Monday at around 9:29 p.m., police were called on reports of a shooting on Woosley St. When officers arrived, they discovered a crime scene at the side entrance of a residence. Soon after, the gunshot victim was dropped off at Yale-New Haven Hospital on York Street.

Police said the victim, who had been shot by someone in another vehicle, recounted a "heated exchange" that escalated into violence. The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Upon investigation, a fired cartridge casing was found across the street from the residence. The Bureau of Identification processed the scene and collected the casing.

That same night, at around 10:45 p.m., a second gunshot victim walked into the hospital. The victim told police that he had been lured to the area of Chapel Street and Ella T. Grasso Boulevard by a person he met online and an unknown man attempted to rob him. The man faced non-life-threatening injuries.

Police found no additional information or evidence could be found at the location, and there were no witnesses or callers. The victim's car was not located either.

The connection between these shootings remains unclear, according to police.

