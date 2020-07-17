New Haven man found shot outside a Bouchet Lane home

Police said the 22-year-old man was shot in the back and abdomen. He is currently in critical but stable condition

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — New Haven police say a 22-year-old man was shot on Bouchet Lane Thursday night.

ShotSpotter and 911 calls reported gunfire around 10:45 p.m. in the area of Bouchet Lane and Eastern Steet.

When police and first responders arrived at the scene, they found the man laying on the ground outside a Bouchet Lane home.

The man was rushed to the hospital with gunshot wounds to his back and abdomen. He remains in critical but stable condition.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6304.

The shooting comes as the police department investigates several other shootings, some fatal.

“We want to stop this before this gets worse," Chief Otoniel Reyes said at a Monday afternoon news conference on recent violence in the city.

So far in 2020, New Haven has had 11 homicides. In all of 2019, there were 37 shootings and six homicides.

Police said that they are relying on the community to help curb the violence in the city.

Assistant Chief Karl Jacobsen said, “We’re dealing with a perfect storm between certain inmates being released, COVID-19, people being cooped up from COVID-19, unemployment due to COVID and society’s attitude towards police and we are here to ask the community for support.”

Since the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis community trust in police in New Haven and across the country has come into focus.

Assistant Chief Jacobsen said police have been met with increased aggression and frustration which Chief Reyes says will not help the current situation of violence in the city.

“We are not Minnesota, We are New Haven our officers are heroes, our officers are out there doing lifesaving work every single day and they need our support,” said Chief Reyes.

Chief Reyes said all this violence is happening with 100-less officers than the city had in 2011 causing overtime issues and strains on the force.

According to Cheif Reyes, there are many factors in the uptick in violence, but with some of it being retaliatory they have this message:

“If you pick up a gun and you retaliate, we’re going to come after you with the full brunt of the NHPD, the FBI, the ATF, and the DA and we are going to do what it takes to stop this violence,” said Assistant Chief Jacobsen.