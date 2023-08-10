New Haven corrections officer arrested, charged for bringing drugs into prison for sale | Exclusive

He was found with two different types of drugs. Police did not elaborate on which drugs they were.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A New Haven corrections officer was recently arrested after it was discovered that he had smuggled drugs to the prison with the intent to sell them to inmates, FOX61 News has learned.

Christopher Nicolas Kosa, 28, of Cheshire, was arrested at New Haven Correctional Center on Whalley Ave. on Tuesday. He was found in possession of two types of “suspected narcotics,” the arrest warrant said.

Kosa was charged with two counts of possession of a narcotic with the intent to sell and one charge of criminal attempt to bring an unauthorized item into a correctional institution.

It was not immediately clear what drugs he had in his possession or how long he had been taking drugs to the prison.

In a statement to FOX61 News on Thursday, a Department of Corrections spokesperson said the correctional center's administration had become aware of the possibility that Kosa could be bringing drugs and was searched after he entered the building on Tuesday.

“I am extremely troubled to learn a staff member was arrested for attempting to bring narcotics into one of our correctional facilities,” said Department of Correction Commissioner Angel Quiros. “We take the safety and security of everyone who enters our facilities extremely seriously. There is zero tolerance for any action that could place our facilities at risk. We will hold any individual who jeopardizes the safety and security of our operations accountable to the fullest extent of the law. The arrest of this one individual is in no way a reflection or indictment of the professionalism, dedication, and commitment the Department of Correction staff has to protect those under our supervision.”

He appeared at New Haven Superior Court on Thursday and his bond was set at $750,000.

The Department of Correction’s Security Division, as well as the Connecticut State Police, are conducting active investigations of this incident.

The Department of Corrections spokesperson confirmed to FOX61 News on Thursday that Kosa is no longer employed by the department in New Haven. He had been on the job since February 2023.

