New Haven Deli robbed for the 7th time in just a few weeks

Security camera footage from inside the store shows the thieves smash through a door and strap up to the ATM.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — The West Rock Deli on Wilmot Road in New Haven has been robbed for the seventh time in just a few weeks. The crime caught on camera shows the thieves taking an ATM.

"It seems to just be ramping up," said Karen DuBois-Walton, the President of Elm City Communities that owns the building the deli resides in. "This has been really concerning."

Security camera footage from inside the store shows the thieves smash through a door and strap up to the ATM. Another person in a black truck takes off ripping the ATM off the wall. The suspects would then force the ATM out the door and speed off.

"All the burglaries have been at times when the store is closing or unoccupied and that seems to be a key time," said DuBois Walton.

DuBois-Walton is working with the shop owner to “harden the target”.

"The lighting out here is great. The cameras have been great. We’ve got a lot of information that way, but we did need to help them by putting the gates inside the windows," said DuBois-Walton.

The deli will also be adding metal pulldown gates to the outside of the windows. Until then security guards will be stationed out front from close to open.

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.