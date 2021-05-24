New Haven man, 66, killed in hit-and-run, police investigating

Gerardo Reboseno-Pacheco, 66, died from his injuries at Yale-New Haven Hospital.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — New Haven police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run that happened Saturday night.

Police said they were called to a crash involving a pedestrian on Grand Avenue near the intersection with Maltby Street around 9:50 p.m. Saturday.

When they arrived, they found 66-year-old Gerardo Reboseno-Pacheco, of New Haven, laying in the street suffering from injuries to his head and legs.

American Medical Response arrived on the scene and took Reboseno-Pacheco to Yale-New Haven Hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

The motor vehicle operator involved in the crash fled the scene before the police arrived. The New Haven Police Crash Team responded and the investigation is ongoing.

Police ask that any witnesses contact the New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6316.

