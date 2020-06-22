Naugatuck man shot and killed in New Haven

The homicide was the second of the weekend.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — New Haven Police have identified the man who was found dead on Elliot Street over the weekend.

Police said 27-year-old Naugatuck resident Luis Perez was found lying in the street suffering from a gunshot wound just before 3 a.m. Saturday. Police said there were multiple 911 calls of gunshots in the area as well as indications from ShotSpotter.

When first responders arrived on the scene, they had taken Perez to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators canvassed the neighborhood and crime scene detectives remained in the area during the day.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6304. Callers may remain anonymous or submit tips anonymously by calling 1-866-888-TIPS (1-866-888-8477).