New Haven girl shot while inside her bedroom

The girl told police a bullet came through the wall and struck her.

A 17-year-old girl was shot Wednesday afternoon, when a bullet shot through her wall and hit her in the arm.

Officers responded to the area of Bouchet Lane near Eastern Street after receiving calls that a person was shot.

The girl was inside her bedroom when she was struck. She suffered non-life threatening graze wound to her arm and was taken to the local hospital.

Police found evidence of gunfire on Eastern Street roadway.