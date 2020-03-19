New Haven girl shot while inside her bedroom

A 17-year-old girl was shot Wednesday afternoon, when a bullet shot through her wall and hit her in the arm.
Officers responded to the area of Bouchet Lane near Eastern Street after receiving calls that a person was shot.
The girl was inside her bedroom when she was struck. She suffered non-life threatening graze wound to her arm and was taken to the local hospital.
Police found evidence of gunfire on Eastern Street roadway.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6304. Callers may remain anonymous.