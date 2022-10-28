New Haven homicide solved after 3 years

Harris Clark of New Haven was killed back in 2019 at an apartment complex.

Example video title will go here for this video

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — In September 2019, 66-year-old Harris Clark of New Haven was killed at an apartment complex in the city.

And the case remained unsolved until last week when a woman the victim's family had never heard of was charged with his murder.

Harris Clark's sister said her older brother was a "gangster back in the day" but he had found God and was in a good place until that fateful night.

"On September 15, 2019, at approximately 9:47 PM, New Haven police officers were dispatched to 80 Sherman Ave. for a 911 report of a man that cut himself," said New Haven Assistant Police Chief Betram Ettienne.

There, police found the 66-year-old laying face down on a staircase of this apartment building stabbed. A short time later he was pronounced dead . of a fatal stab wound.

"The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruled Clark's death a homicide," Ettienne said.

The case remained unsolved until last week.

"After three years in-depth investigation through interviews, surveillance footage, analysis of physical evidence, Det. Steven Cunningham was able to secure an arrest affidavit for Markita Johnson of 80 Sherman Ave., Apt. 4," Ettienne noted.

The 39-year-old Johnson was charged with murder and is being held on a $1 million bond. Her next court date is next Wednesday.

"That was my dad," said a teary-eyed LaTonya Sims Faber, who is the victim's daughter. "I'm gonna miss my dad. My dad wasn't a perfect person but he was my dad. He gave nice hugs, warm hugs."

"We would often ride to church together and as a matter fact that morning I picked him up and my husband had dropped him off but I'll never forget that big old tight hug," said Beverly Dykes, who is Mr. Clark's sister.

It was her last hug. The family said they had never heard of the suspect, Markita Johnson, who police said has always denied killing Clark.

There were 11 homicides in 2019 and this marks the 5th homicide arrest for that year.

Tony Terzi is a reporter at FOX61 News. He can be reached at tterzi@fox61.com. Follow him on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.