New Haven homicide suspect arrested in Maryland

The suspect was found by Maryland State Police in the town of Princess Anne. He was wanted in connection with the deadly shooting of 36-year-old Ricky Newton.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Police have arrested a 44-year-old man in connection with a deadly early July shooting.

The West Haven resident, Rashad Ali Hardy, was found by Maryland State Troopers in the town of Princess Anne, Maryland. New Haven police have an extraditable murder warrant for Hardy.

Hardy is wanted in connection with a shooting that left 36-year-old Ricky Newtown dead on July 10. The shooting happened on Rosette Street in the evening.

Sources tell FOX61 he was shot in the neck inside a liquor store.

Newton was later brought to Yale-New Haven Hospital and was pronounced dead.

New Haven Police say they will hold a press conference Monday to provide more information. The time and location have not been announced.