New Haven man arrested, charged with kidnapping

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — New Haven Police said a 34-year-old man was arrested Tuesday morning for kidnapping.
According to police, while investigating a kidnapping call, officers stopped a car around 3:30 a.m.
Police said from that car they seized a facsimile firearm and knife.
Arrested was New Haven resident Luis Xavier Rivera.
Rivera has been charged with the following:
- Kidnapping first degree with a firearm.
- Weapon in a motor vehicle (two counts).
- Carrying a dangerous weapon (two counts).
- Threatening first degree.
Bond was set at $250,000.
Rivera was held at the NHPD Union Avenue Detention Center and transferred this morning to an arraignment hearing in New Haven Superior Court.
No further information was available at this time.