New Haven man arrested, charged with kidnapping

Police stopped his car after investigating a kidnapping complaint

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — New Haven Police said a 34-year-old man was arrested Tuesday morning for kidnapping.

According to police, while investigating a kidnapping call, officers stopped a car around 3:30 a.m.

Police said from that car they seized a facsimile firearm and knife.

Arrested was New Haven resident Luis Xavier Rivera.

Rivera has been charged with the following:

Kidnapping first degree with a firearm.

Weapon in a motor vehicle (two counts).

Carrying a dangerous weapon (two counts).

Threatening first degree.

Bond was set at $250,000.

Rivera was held at the NHPD Union Avenue Detention Center and transferred this morning to an arraignment hearing in New Haven Superior Court.