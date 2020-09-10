New Haven man arrested in connection with 1978 New York City murder

The U.S. Marshals confirmed Thursday they arrested a 64-year-old suspect in connection with a murder.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A 64-year-old man in connection with a 1978 New York City murder was arrested Wednesday.

U.S Marshals confirmed they had taken "Leandro Teissonniere" into custody by the Connecticut Based U.S. Marshals Violent Fugitive Task Force (CTVFTF), U.S. Marshals / NYPD Regional Fugitive Task Force (RFTF), and the New Haven Police Department. Teissonniere was said to be living in New Haven.

Teissonniere is charged with shooting and killing Estaban Vega on December 11, 1978, in the area of 1751 Lexington Avenue. He is being charged with one count of murder in the second degree.