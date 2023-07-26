New Haven man charged with stabbing beloved Fair Haven man to death

Homy Lugo Rodriguez of New Haven was charged with murder three days after authorities found Robert Franklin Jr., 49, on the ground at Lloyd and Exchange Streets.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Elm City detectives have investigated 14 homicides this year. Ten have led to arrests. But few murder arrests come as swift as one for 49-year-old Robert Franklin Jr., known to the Fair Haven community as “Cool Rob.”

Police Chief Karl Jacobson said he wishes all homicides were solved this quickly. What helped make this murder arrest so swift? A community’s love for the victim.

“The common theme from everybody out in that area, in that community was how much they did love him and what a good person he was,” Jacobson said Wednesday at police headquarters. “This was a tragic, tragic murder. We just wish we could get justice this quickly for other people.”

A growing vigil rests at Lloyd and Exchange Streets where police said Franklin and Homy Lugo Rodriguez, 46, got into a fight on Saturday, July 15.

Three days after Franklin was rushed to Yale New Haven Hospital with fatal stab wounds to the chest, officers arrested Rodriguez at his home, charging him with murder.

Police also credit cameras and partnerships with Correction and Probation officials with helping them get so-called ‘swift justice.’

The victim’s sister, Lakisha Franklin, spoke out at police headquarters Wednesday to thank the community and police for helping the family heal after losing a father of two.

“If you knew him, he protected you. He protected everybody, which may have been some of the reason to his demise,” she said. “A lot of people say snitching or ratting. That made the difference that you guys loved Robert Franklin ‘Cool Rob’ enough that you came forward immediately. We haven’t even buried him, but our healing process can begin.”

