New Haven man shot on Thanksgiving dies from his injuries: police

A concerned citizen lead police to the victim on Sherman Avenue.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — New Haven police are investigating a Thanksgiving shooting that led to the death of a New Haven man on Tuesday.

Police were called at 1:17 a.m. for reports of a person shot on Sherman Avenue, between Elm Street and Whalley Avenue. Officials said a concerned citizen led officers to Lemuel Hamilton, 45, of New Haven, who had been hit by gunfire.

Hamilton was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital where he died from his injuries on Tuesday morning.

The New Haven Police Major Crimes Unit and Bureau of Identification responded to the scene and continue to investigate.

Police ask that any witnesses who have not yet spoken with the Police contact the New Haven Police Department Investigative Services Division at 203-946-6304. Callers may remain anonymous or submit tips anonymously by calling 1-866-888-TIPS(8477), or text “NHPD plus your message” to 274637 (CRIMES).

