New Haven man sentenced for 2020 fatal shooting

Lamar Nalley was sentenced for the death of Khalil Abdul-Hakeem; evidence showed he fired a single shot into the victim's car at close range.

MILFORD, Conn. — A New Haven man has been sentenced to 18 years imprisonment for the July 2020 fatal shooting of Khalil Abdul-Hakeem in West Haven.

Lamar Nalley, 29 was sentenced on Friday in a Milford courtroom.

According to court records, Abdul-Hakeem, of Bridgeport, was fatally shot in a gas station parking lot in West Haven. Following an investigation, Nalley was arrested. The evidence showed that Nalley fired a single shot into Abdul-Hakeem's vehicle, hitting him in the chest at close range.

Nalley pleaded guilty to Manslaughter in the First Degree with a Firearm, Criminal Possession of a Firearm, and three counts of Tampering With a Witness.

He was sentenced to 40 years of incarceration, execution suspended after 18 years to serve, followed by five years of probation.

During the sentencing hearing, Abdul-Hakeem was remembered by members of his family. He was described by his mother as loyal, loving, and smart. In addition to his mother, he left behind two brothers and two sisters. His father passed away when he was only three years old.

