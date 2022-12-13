Rearrest order issued after New Haven man fails to appear in court for 2019 sexual assault

Carlos Mejia, 38, of New Haven was sentenced on Monday to 15 years in prison suspended after 11 years served and 10 years of probation.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A rearrest order was issued after a suspect failed to appear in court for the jury's verdict on the 2019 sexual assault of a 63-year-old woman.

Carlos Mejia, 38, of New Haven was sentenced on Monday to 15 years in prison suspended after 11 years served and 10 years of probation. Mejia was free on a $100,00 surety bond during the trial. The re-arrest order was issued with a bond set to $750,000.

Mejia was found guilty in October of Sexual Assault in the First Degree.

According to trial testimony, the woman said her apartment had failed inspection and the landlord had hired contractors to repair damage in the apartment. In order to enter the home when the victim was not there, a lockbox was installed on the front door of the building. While the victim was asleep on July 2, 2019, she was awakened by a noise in the kitchen. The victim went to the kitchen and saw that Mejia had used the key to get into the apartment. Mejia then followed the victim through the apartment and sexually assaulted her.

