New Haven man sentenced to 55 years in prison for 2013 homicide

Tyhitt Bember was sentenced to prison for the death of Javier Martinez, which occurred on December 28, 2013.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A New Haven man was sentenced to 55 years in prison the 2013 homicide death of an 18-year-old high school student, officials announced Friday.

Tyhitt Bember, 25, was sentenced Thursday for the death of Javier Martinez on Dec. 28, 2013.

Martinez was an 18-year-old student at Common Ground High School in New Haven at the time of his death.

Evidence from the trial detailed that Bember approached the victim with a firearm in an attempt to rob him and then shot the victim. Authorities said Martinez was shot five times in the back as he tried to flee from an armed Bember.

In December 2021, Bember was found guilty of Felony Murder, Criminal Attempt to commit Robbery in the First Degree and Carrying a Pistol without a Permit.

During the sentencing hearing on Thursday, the judge was addressed by members of Martinez’s family, as well as management and teaching staff from Common Ground High School.

Investigators from the New Haven Police Department say they worked for more than five years on the case before Bember was arrested in July 2019.

