New Haven man sentenced to prison for two separate shootings

Marcus Rivera was sentenced to prison for his involvement in the 2019 attempted shooting of an officer and the 2018 shooting of a woman.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A New Haven man was sentenced on Thursday to seven and a half years in prison for the 2018 shooting of a woman and the attempted shooting of a police officer in 2019.

Marcus Rivera was sentenced to 15 years in prison suspended after seven and a half years served, followed by five years of conditional discharge.

According to court records, on Jan. 19, 2019, Rivera pointed a firearm in the direction of Detective Francisco Sanchez while fleeing from New Haven police detectives. There was an exchange of gunfire after Rivera pointed a firearm at Sanchez. Rivera was struck in his pelvis area.

The incident was investigated and Sanchez was justified in using deadly physical force.

Rivera pleaded guilty on Dec 22, 2022, to charges of attempted assault in the first degree, attempted assault on a public safety officer, carrying a pistol without a permit and possession of narcotics with intent to sell.

Rivera also pleaded guilty to assault in the first degree and carrying a pistol without a permit.

