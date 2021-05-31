New Haven man shot in the leg in 'attempted carjacking': Police

Police say the owner of the car shot the New Haven man in the leg during the incident.

HAMDEN, Conn. — A 20-year-old New Haven man involved in an alleged "attempted carjacking" was shot by the owner of the car, say police.

During the evening on May 29, officers responded to Alltown Fresh on Dixwell Avenue to a report of an "attempted carjacking."

Police say an investigation showed a man entered the store while his car was running. When he was inside the store, police say a stolen car with three people inside it drove into the parking lot.

The 20-year-old man got out of the stolen car and got into the victim's car, say police. The man then put the car into reverse and almost hit a woman that was trying to intervene.

As the 20-year-old try to drive away, the owner of the car ran from the store towards his car. Police say the 20-year-old then got out of the car with a gun and the owner of the car removed his own gun, firing at the other man.

The 20-year-old was shot in the leg. He then got back into the stolen car that he arrived in and was driven to Yale-New Haven Hospital.

Police say the investigation is continuing and expect arrests. As of May 31, police have made no arrests.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Shawn Nutcher of the Hamden Police Department Detective Division at 203-287-4812.

