New Haven man accused of stealing over $20,000 in tires and rims

Police say they were investigating several thefts in East Haven and Branford which led to the suspect's arrest.

EAST HAVEN, Conn. — A 28-year-old man was arrested in connection to several thefts involving tires and rims that police say totaled over $20,000.

Officers were dispatched to McDermott Chevrolet at 655 Main St. in East Haven for theft complaints on October 16 and November 23, 2020.

During the October theft, four rims and tires were stolen off a 2020 Chevrolet Silverado Badlander. Police say the truck was propped up on four jack stands.

Surveillance video showed a white Ford F-150 drive into the parking lot overnight, park in the parking lot, and then seen leaving with four rims and tires in its bed.

On November 23, police responded to the same dealership for another theft complaint. Police say this time all four tires were stolen off three cars that were propped up on milk crates when employees found them.

Surveillance video again showed a white Ford F-150 drive into the parking lot before the rims and tires were stolen.

East Haven police learned in January that Branford police were investigating similar thefts at a dealership in their town.

Police said during one of the thefts, a "key piece of evidence" was left behind at the scene, which connected him to both the East Haven and Branford thefts.

The suspect was later identified as Alex Ruiz of New Haven.

Police said they learned Ruiz tried to sell a few sets of rims and tires through social media and private sale apps.

Police added the tires and rims matched those stolen at the East Haven dealership.

A white Ford F-150 was also found on Ruiz's residence when officers made contact with him, police said.

Ruiz was arrested on Tuesday and is facing several larceny charges for the October and November thefts. He is being held on bond and faced a judge on Tuesday.

