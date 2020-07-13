New Haven PD investigating 4 shootings in a 24 hour period

Police are also looking to see if a suspicious car fire is connected to one of the shootings.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — New Haven police said they are investigating four shootings and a car fire that happened in a 24 hour period.

The first shooting was just before 2 a.m. on Sunday where a woman was shot in the leg at a hotel at 45 Pond Lily Avenue. Police described her injuries as non-life threatening.

Around 10:16 p.m. Sunday a 41-year-old East Haven man was shot in the side of his torso, police said. When emergency responders got to the scene, they found the victim in a rear parking lot of Blake Rink at 1070 State Street.

Investigators believe the victim was shot and robbed. The victim remains hospitalized in critical but stable condition.

Then, just before midnight, police said two New Haven men were shot outside a residence on Greenwich Avenue between Third and Fourth Street. Multiple houses and parked vehicles were also struck by gunfire, according to police.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a 30-year-old man was shot in the chest, police said. A 26-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds to his lower torso drove himself to Yale-New Haven Hospital.

New Haven detectives believe several gunmen fled in a white car that matches an unoccupied vehicle found just before 2 a.m. when New Haven Fire extinguished a suspicious auto fire on Huntington Road.

Then, on Monday, just before 1 a.m., police said a gunshot victim walked into the emergency room at Yale-New Haven Hospital Raphael Campus. The 27-year-old Hamden man had a gunshot wound to the pelvic area, according to police. He told investigators he walked to the hospital after being shot on Shelton Avenue near Read Street, police said.

A short time later, police said a 29-year-old pistol permit holder called 911 to report he had discharged his handgun during an attempted robbery at Shelton Avenue and Read Street.