Suspect in the murder of New Haven mother of two to appear in court Tuesday

Suspect held on $3 million bond

NEW HAVEN, Conn — The suspect in the murder of a New Haven mother of two is expected to appear in court for arraignment Tuesday.

The New Haven Police Department charged Rashod Newton with the death of Alessia Mesquita. Newton is charged with the following:

Murder

Risk of injury to a child

Criminal possession of a firearm

Bond was set at $3 million.

Police said Alessia Mesquita,28, of New Haven, was arguing loudly with her boyfriend, Newton, 27, in their car on Monday as they were turning from Lenox Street onto Clifton Street, with their 1-year-old daughter in the backseat.

Witnesses said they heard gunfire.

A New Haven police officer just a block away came running toward the shooting scene.

"We have an extra duty Officer Mortali, who was working right in the area of Clifton and he heard the gunshots, and he was able to provide us with some information right away," said Acting New Haven Police Chief Renee Dominguez in a press conference Monday afternoon.

Allegedly, when the officer came running at the car, Newton turned it around quickly and raced away up Clifton St.

But police were able to locate and capture Newton, who has a lengthy criminal history, relatively quickly and the 1-year-old child was found safe.

