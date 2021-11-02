New Haven police officer arrested on harassment, computer crimes charges

The first arrest warrant charged Moore with the family violence offenses of harassment 2nd degree and criminal mischief 3rd degree.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A New Haven police officer has turned herself in on an arrest warrant Tuesday, police said.

An investigation into the action of officer Monique Moore began on October 4, according to officials. Police said the investigation led to the State's Attorney's office determining probable cause existed to obtain two separate arrest warrants for two, unrelated incidents.

The first arrest warrant charged Moore with the family violence offenses of harassment 2nd degree and criminal mischief 3rd degree. The second arrest warrant charged Moore with two counts of computer crimes 3rd degree.

Police did not release the details that prompted the investigation at this time.

They issued a promise to appear bond and Moore turned herself in. Moore had been placed on administrative leave by Interim Police Chief Renee Dominguez in early October.

Officials said Moore has been a member of the police department since November 10, 2014, and is assigned to the patrol division.

Officials did not release details about the incident as they are under court seal. Another administrative investigation is presently being conducted into Moore's conduct by the New Haven Police Department Internal Affairs Division.

Doug Stewart is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newsteam@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.